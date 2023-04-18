News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth boss overhauls attack in hunt for goals at relegation-threatened Oxford United

John Mousinho has ripped up his attack in the search for creativity at struggling Oxford United.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 18th Apr 2023, 18:50 BST- 1 min read
Tom Lowery returns to Pompey's side at Oxford this evening after recovering from a knee problem. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesTom Lowery returns to Pompey's side at Oxford this evening after recovering from a knee problem. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Tom Lowery returns to Pompey's side at Oxford this evening after recovering from a knee problem. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Out go Owen Dale, Reeco Hackett and Joe Pigott, all dropping to the bench, following disappointing performances in the 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury.

Instead, the Blues’ head coach has restored Paddy Lane to the right wing, with Michael Jacobs on the left and fit-again Tom Lowery back in midfield.

The trio are among four changes to Saturday’s team, with the other being Di’Shon Bernard, who comes in for Clark Robertson in the centre of defence.

Once again there is no place in the 18-man squad for Denver Hume and Jay Mingi, while Ryley Towler drops out after being an unused substitute at Shrewsbury.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Bernard, Ogilvie, Pack, Tunnicliffe, Lowery, Lane, Bishop, Jacobs.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Robertson, Thompson, Dale, Hackett, Scarlett, Pigott.

