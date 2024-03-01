Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth continue to battle for promotion, with results going their way during the week. Pompey are now seven points ahead of both Derby County and Bolton, and only the latter have a game in-hand.

Though, while they got some help during the week, John Mousinho's men must now take care of their own business, facing playoff hopefuls Oxford United in a tough-looking clash this weekend. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Fratton Park.

Mousinho's warning

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth boss Mousinho is unsure of Oxford United's drop-off, but he has warned his players they must worry about themselves rather than who their opponents are. “I can’t put my finger on why they haven’t done as well as during the earlier part of the season, but I know this is a tough league and it’s difficult to pick up wins," said the Pompey boss in his pre-match press conference.

“A lot of time has passed since I was there and we’ve played them twice in that time, so for me, it’s just business as usual. We have to try to play as well as we can to pick up all three points – it doesn’t matter who the opposition are."

No panic from Evatt

Bolton boss Ian Evatt is not panicking despite his side losing back-to-back games and suffering a promotion bid blow in the process. “I am sat joint-second with a game in hand, if you’d have offered me this at the start of the season I’d have snapped your hand off,” he said.