Pompey's first-team is in Tino Anjorin's sights - and John Mousinho is relishing orchestrating a Chelsea attacking reunion.

According to the Blues’ head coach, Anjorin is now two weeks away from a training return following the hamstring tear collected at Chesterfield in November.

It has been a long way back for the 22-year-old, who had scored twice in nine Pompey appearances before suffering his latest injury blow.

In the meantime, Mousinho has recruited Myles Peart-Harris, a former Chelsea Academy team-mate of Anjorin’s, where they played under assistant boss Jon Harley.

Tino Anjorin hasn't played for Pompey since November's FA Cup defeat at Chesterfield. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And Mousinho is looking forward to having both of the Stamford Bridge graduates at his disposal for the League One promotion run-in.

He told The News: ‘Tino was at the Northampton game and the prognosis is two more weeks until he's back in training.

‘There will be a bit of time until he’s back and match-fit - and when that happens it will be a real boost for us.

‘It’s going to be similar to what we saw when he came in at the start of the season, just stepping him up slowly. Although it didn’t take a huge amount of time to get Tino up to speed to affect the bench and be able to come on and actually play.

‘We have to manage it carefully, he has come off the back of a serious injury, but there will definitely be a part for him to play this season. It will be great to have him back.’

While with Chelsea's Academy, Peart-Harris stepped up an age group to play alongside the older Anjorin.

Peart-Harris was later sold to Brentford in July 2021 for a reported £1.4m and handed a four-year deal, going on to feature for the first-team this season.

Now he's on loan at Pompey for the remainder of the campaign, making three appearances so far.

Mousinho added: ‘I think the pair of them have similar attributes in a lot of ways.

'We really did value Tino, he was just getting going in terms of his performances, with the Reading game his best performance in a Pompey shirt, he showed some really good glimpses.

‘You are never going to get exactly the same player, Tino and Myles are different, but you can see similarities. Mostly their ability to pick the ball up, drive with it and make things happen. They are lively on the ball.