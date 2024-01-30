News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth boss pinpoints new signing's best position - and where he fits into Blues' first-team plans

The former Derby and Rotherham target made 143 appearances and scored 31 goals during his time at Wigan

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 30th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 12:25 GMT
John Mousinho reveals where he intends to play Callum Lang in his team. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJohn Mousinho reveals where he intends to play Callum Lang in his team. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
John Mousinho has pinpointed where Callum Lang fits into his Pompey first-team plans.

The 25-year-old has arrived from Wigan for an undisclosed fee on Monday, bringing with him precious attacking versatility.

During his time with the Latics, Lang has been utilised in a number of roles with great success, featuring as a striker, left winger, right winger and attacking midfielder this season alone.

John Mousinho reveals where he intends to play Callum Lang in his team. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJohn Mousinho reveals where he intends to play Callum Lang in his team. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Having added Myles Peart-Harris last week, the Blues are hoping the latest acquisition will also ramp up their attacking threat to bolster the promotion push.

And Mousinho has revealed where he sees Lang featuring.

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘Callum has flexibility, he’s a clever player who knows how to play in any one of those attacking spots, and he is dangerous in front of goal.

‘He fits really well into the system, which is one of the reasons why we wanted to bring him in, to add a bit more firepower, a bit more creativity, a bit more in front of goal.

‘I wouldn’t class him as an out-and-out winger, he’s more of an attacking midfielder or a forward. He has a track record of goalscoring at this level - which is something we are not shy about admitting we’ve been lacking.

‘Not necessarily all season, but in patches. Earlier in the year there were those two goalless draws and again over the Christmas period when we had a couple of games where if we’d put the ball into the back of the net the game would have been slightly different.

‘You look at Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham, even the last two - Fleetwood and Port Vale - which we won, yet we could have come away a bit more convincingly. So Callum adds a huge amount.

‘He’s probably best as a 10 or possibly playing off the left coming inside. He can also do that off the right, but it’s probably more natural coming onto his right foot.

‘Callum’s an exciting, attacking midfielder or forward with a real eye for goal and an eye for making things happen. He has plenty of creativity about him, is a very, very good finisher, works incredibly hard off the ball as well, with his running stats through the roof.

‘Yet the big stand-out in his game is the ability to sniff out a goal.’

Lang is available for tonight’s trip to Oxford United (7.45pm), with the Blues having the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of League One.

Yet Mousinho has warned it may be too early to throw his latest signing into the action.

He added: ‘Whether Callum can come in straight away and start a game is probably a bit too much and we would also monitor that in terms of having him on the bench.

‘He only came down on Sunday night, once everything was close to being finished, staying in a hotel. We just have to be sensible in how we use him.’

