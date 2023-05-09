The Blues intend to activate their option on the 27-year-old, thereby retaining him for another 12 months.

It’s a no-brainer for Mousinho, who, in recent weeks, has encouraged the former Spurs man to take on greater attacking responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was particularly evident against Wycombe, when Ogilvie should have had a hat-trick during regular forays into the opposition penalty area.

And he remains very much part of Mousinho’s first-team plans.

The Blues boss told The News: ‘Wycombe was one of the most productive attacking games Connor’s had, we like him in that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He absolutely worked his socks off, was up and down all day, while also carried out a tough task in marking David Wheeler, one of the more physical right-sided players in League One.

‘I wouldn’t say he is pigeonholed, but you think of Connor as a very, very solid left-back – yet I believe he also has a huge amount to offer in attack.

Connor Ogilvie goes close with a headed opportunity against Wycombe on Sunday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘He’s been involved in some of the really good moments this season, such as Burton at home where he got the assist, the sending off against Sheffield Wednesday, and winning the second penalty against Port Vale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He can get forward, has good quality and can also score. We want to keep encouraging that, it’s something we have been looking at.

‘One of the most pleasing things against Wycombe was how he got forward more but we weren't hugely exposed at the back. We worked that very, very well and were pretty secure, not getting countered a huge amount.

‘That’s what we want. The modern full-back does like to get forward and get into the box, and we want to encourage that.’

Mousinho has selected Ogilvie at left-back in 22 of his 23 matches in charge, with a one-time injury preventing a clean sweep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the former Gillingham man’s five league goals in 2022-23 ensured only Colby Bishop netted more.

Mousinho added: ‘We want to keep Connor, nothing has changed there, he has been that good.