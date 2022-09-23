Blues boss Danny Cowley has pinpointed the winger as one of the most gifted players in his ranks, with Hackett highlighted as regularly being the standout player on the training pitch.

Cowley laid down the target of the 24-year-old now consistently bringing his quality to the table in League One, if he is to fulfil his Fratton potential.

Hackett grabbed a key maiden goal of the season to rescue a point in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Plymouth.

The former Charlton Athletic has been largely tasked with impacting games off the bench after a breakthrough 2021-22 season at Fratton Park.

Cowley now wants to see Hackett hurting opponents on a regular basis - and has absolutely no doubt the Londoner has it in his arsenal to do so.

He said: ‘Reeco’s super talented - he lights up training every day.

‘Honestly, I would say there’s not a passing week where he’s not the best trainer, on any given day.

Reeco Hackett

‘He’s a really talented boy and tactically really bright.

‘We’re all working really hard to make sure that transcends on to the pitch, because we know when it does we have a top, top player on our hands.

‘It’s a challenge for all of us for that to happen - it’s his challenge and our challenge.

He’s got all of the tools.

‘If you are going to make a professional footballer you’d make them like Reeco.

‘He’s got this wonderful frame and athleticism and he’s technically got real quality. That’s not just off his left foot but also his right.

‘He can dominate the one v one moment and tactically he’s as bright as a button - he sees it before it happens.

‘I will always speak to him from the dugout because he always sees things quickly.

‘It’s a task for everyone to try to bring that out.

‘If he can bring what we see on the training pitch to League One on a consistent basis, anything is possible for him.’

A knee injury brought Hackett’s season to a premature close in February with his rehabilitation continuing across pre-season.

Cowley feels a clear run of fitness is now needed for the man who signed a new two-year deal in the summer.

He added ‘We love Reeco and think the world of him. It was really important for us to extend his contract with the club.

‘For him, if he can find that consistency of training and games he will be a good player for us.

‘He knows he’s competent and got the skills, it’s just bringing it all together.

‘Rhythm is a big thing for him - trying to find rhythm on the training pitch and in games.