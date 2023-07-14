But the newest recruit will primarily occupy one role – at centre-half.

And although experienced as a left or right-sided central defender, the Blues’ head coach believes the 25-year-old is ‘naturally’ suited to the right.

Certainly Poole’s arrival appears to end Pompey’s hunt for competition to Sean Raggett on the right, having also targeted Di’Shon Bernard.

It’s the position the former Manchester United man also prefers, despite operating at right-back or right wing-back for the bulk of his career.

Still, Mousinho has provided clarity over where the Blues sees the highly-regarded defender operating in his team.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Regan played anywhere across the back three for Lincoln, including a fair bit of time as a left-sided centre-half.

‘He has played right wing-back and right-back as well, so has a bit of versatility in his toolbox, which is something which attracted us to him.

Regan Poole's versatility in defence appeals to John Mousinho. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

‘However, naturally he is more of a right-sided centre-half.

‘Regan can probably play anywhere across the back four apart from left-back, I don’t think we’ll see him there, but certainly those other three positions.

‘He will be challenging for the centre-half spots and, because he has played left-sided centre-half as well, we now have good competition in terms of the five centre-halves we have in the building.

‘Certainly I don’t necessarily expect to see him playing too much outside the centre-half position.’

In terms of central defenders, he joins Raggett, Ryley Towler, Conor Shaughnessy and Haji Mnoga at Fratton Park.

Of the five, only Towler is naturally left footed, with the other four being right footers, although Shaughnessy has operated on the left in the friendlies against Europa FC and Bognor.

Meanwhile, Mousinho has acknowledged Poole’s long experience at right-back could prove useful in times of emergency.

Although Pompey are clearly well-stocked in that position, with Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson both talented performers.