Portsmouth boss points finger after former Burnley and Wolves keeper’s costly errors in Charlton Athletic draw

Will Norris has been cleared of blame after Charlton’s two near-post finishes saw them leave Pompey with a share of the spoils.

Blues boss John Mousinho has instead pointed to lacklustre defending as the cause of his ire, after the Addicks rescued a late 2-2 draw at Fratton Park.

Michael Appleton’s side twice came from behind in a high-throttle encounter with the Londoners in front of a crowd of 19,404.

Eyes were on Norris as he was beaten by Alfie May’s thump in the 71st minute, before Connor McGrandles header squirmed past the 30-year-old three minutes into stoppage time.

Mousinho wasn’t prepared to linger on those moments, however, in a campaign where Norris has been central to Pompey’s early success.

The head coach highlighted he was more frustrated with his side’s defending, as Zak Swanson lost the flight of the ball and McGrandles pounced late on.

He said: ‘I didn’t really see the first goal and I don’t know if it took a deflection.

‘Sometimes it’s hard to see anything from the wide angle (camera) we get on the far side. I haven’t seen the TV angle yet.

Pompey keeper Will Norris has been cleared of blame after being beaten at the near post twice against Charlton Athletic. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘Will is an excellent goalkeeper who has been brilliant for us this season.

‘He’s made saves at that (Milton) end which has dug us out, he’s kept us in games and earned us many, many points.

‘It happens. My bigger concern is what happens before that. I don’t want Will to have to make those saves.

‘He has a huge amount of credit in the bank and of course he’s a goalkeeper who makes more saves than not.

‘But genuinely my concern is that for a side who has been as organised as we have been, we shouldn’t be asking Will to make those saves, to be honest.