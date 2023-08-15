Portsmouth boss ponders Exeter City selection headache with Manchester City arrival vying to be unleashed

And the Blues boss is pondering Aussie new boy Alex Robertson’s role in the Sky Sports televised clash at Fratton Park tonight.

Robertson is straining at the leash to be unleashed against the Grecians, after two impressive cameos following his arrival from Manchester City.

That’s one of a number of considerations for Mousinho, with the likes of Kusini Yengi, Jack Sparkes and Ryley Towler and Anthony Scully pushing for starts.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s a really difficult situation we find ourselves in - in a good way.

‘We’ve got people competing for starting spots and we’re leaving players out of the squad who don’t deserve to be out of the squad.

‘They don’t actually deserve to be out of the team, so it’s a really difficult thing for players to understand that sometimes they are a lot closer than they imagine.

‘So it’s just a good spot to be in and one we wanted to handle in the summer, when Rich (Hughes), myself and the board spoke about wanting two players in every position.

Pompey new boy Alex Robertson is vying to start against Exeter City.

‘We knew it would give me headache a lot of times in terms of team selection, but it also is a long, long season.

‘We’re fairly lucky at the moment in terms of injuries, but you never know how quickly that could change.

‘So we’re going to need the entire squad throughout the season.’

Despite the fan clamour for Robertson’s inclusion, Mousinho explained he has to balance off the desire to give the Australia international playing time with managing his introduction to League One football.

Mousinho added: ‘He’s really caught the eye in the couple of games we’ve seen him so far.

It was a really good cameo against Forest Green and again against Leyton Orient.

‘He’s dazzled with a bit of skill here and there, but he’s also a very solid player behind that who can do simple things pretty well.

‘So he’s one competing with established players in there and the most important thing for is for things to go smoothly for Alex.

‘If smoothly is slowly than so be it, because it’s his first taste of senior football in this country.