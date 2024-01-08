The former Oxford United man has netted once in 25 appearances for the Blues

John Mousinho regards Gavin Whyte’s performance against Cheltenham as a ‘positive’.

The Blues initiated their own downfall on Saturday, with two poor pieces of defending condemning them to a surprise 2-1 loss at the League One strugglers.

Nonetheless, Pompey also failed to truly test Robins keeper Luke Southwood in a disappointing outcome.

Gavin Whyte's performance against Cheltenham has been praised by John Mousinho. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

With Alex Robertson absent through a hamstring injury sustained in training on Thursday, Whyte was handed a recall in the only change to the side which beat Stevenage.

Operating in the attacking midfielder role behind Colby Bishop, it was the Northern Ireland international’s 11th league start as he searches for form since his switch from Cardiff.

And Mousinho was encouraged by his 84-minute outing at Whaddon Road.

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘I thought he looked sharp against Cheltenham, it was one of the sharpest I think we have seen Gavin.

‘He was putting a lot more together, I thought he looked a threat in the 10 and, once we get him going again, we will see even more of him in terms of goals and assists.

‘Gavin got going on Saturday, to be honest, I thought he played well. He was tiring late on and it was best to get Anthony (Scully) on, who has a good goal-scoring record.

‘I think he has a lot of flexibility, he can play any of those three positions behind the centre-forward, as he has done over the last four games.

‘It suited him quite well, he looked sharp, he played well, he ran beyond a couple of times, and it was a much better performance from him.

‘I definitely think it can now spark him for this season, it’s probably the first start in a long time where he has looked as sharp as that. Gavin looked really sharp when he came on against Bolton and did it again on Saturday.

‘Performing like that is a positive, but the result is the most important thing and we didn’t get it.’

One of Pompey’s marquee summer signings, it has proven to be a tough maiden season on the south coast for Whyte.