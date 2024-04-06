Kusini Yengi has been recalled to Pompey’s side. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop have been paired in attack to fire Pompey to Championship.

John Mousinho has unveiled the lethal look to his side for the visit of Shrewsbury this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yengi has been recalled to the starting XI, among three changes to the team which drew 2-2 with Derby in the week.

Kusini Yengi is recalled to Pompey’s side against Shrewsbury.

It’s the first time he has started alongside Bishop this season, representing a huge attacking statement from the head coach.

Also back in the side are Zak Swanson and goal hero Owen Moxon for the crucial Fratton Park fixture.

Christian Saydee, Joe Rafferty and Lee Evans make way, dropping to a bench which also includes Myles Peart-Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peart-Harris comes in for Tino Anjorin in the only change to the 18-man squad on duty against the Rams.

Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Moxon, Kamara, Bishop, Lane, Yengi.