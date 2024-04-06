Portsmouth boss ramps up striking power in attacking changes against Shrewsbury
Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop have been paired in attack to fire Pompey to Championship.
John Mousinho has unveiled the lethal look to his side for the visit of Shrewsbury this afternoon.
Yengi has been recalled to the starting XI, among three changes to the team which drew 2-2 with Derby in the week.
It’s the first time he has started alongside Bishop this season, representing a huge attacking statement from the head coach.
Also back in the side are Zak Swanson and goal hero Owen Moxon for the crucial Fratton Park fixture.
Christian Saydee, Joe Rafferty and Lee Evans make way, dropping to a bench which also includes Myles Peart-Harris.
Peart-Harris comes in for Tino Anjorin in the only change to the 18-man squad on duty against the Rams.
Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Moxon, Kamara, Bishop, Lane, Yengi.
Subs: Macey, Rafferty, Evans, Saydee, Peart-Harris, Sparkes, Gavin Whyte.
