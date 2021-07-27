Portsmouth boss reacts to major blow as former Manchester United, Swansea City and Birmingham City man is sidelined with serious injury

Jayden Reid

But the Blues boss is adamant the winger will return stronger and be given the help to recover from the desperate blow of being ruled out for a lengthy period with a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Reid picked up the injury at Luton on Saturday, just four days after signing a one-year contract after impressing on trial in pre-season.

The former Manchester United youngster left Birmingham City at the end of last season, but made his mark his high-tempo play after arriving at PO4.

The 20-year-old now is coming to terms with being sidelined for months - and Cowley with a loss to his options as the new season starts next week.

Cowley said: ‘It’s desperately disappointing news.

‘We feel so sorry for the boy. He’s obviously come in and done brilliantly in pre-season.

‘He’s been playing with real athleticism, pace, power and energy.

‘He’d done really well and he’s one of those forward players who’s willing to run the hard yards and penetrate the defensive line.

‘It’s so unfortunate for the boy. These contact injuries happen sometimes in football and there’s not much anyone can do about them.

‘But we’ll endeavour for him to receive the very best medical support.

‘The group have already got around him because this is the hardest time for a professional sportsman.

‘It’s about our support.

‘Things don’t always happen in a straight line and we have those moments of adversity.

You have to dig in, be resilient and fight back. Jayden has the qualities to do that.’

Reid will now undergo surgery to a ruptured medial ligament picked up in a second-half challenge at Kenilworth Road.

It leaves Marcus Harness, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, Michael Jacobs and Ronan Curtis as Pompey’s options out wide - with both Curtis and Jacobs being linked with exits.

Cowley added: ‘It’s going to require surgery so we’ll get the best specialist we can.

‘It’s a ruptured cruciate and a grade-two tear to the medial ligament.

‘It’s going to require surgery, but he’s a baby and just 20.

‘It’s disappointing for us but pales into insignificance when you think about the boy.

‘We’re just desperately sorry for the boy, but he’s done just great to come in this pre-season and get a contract.

‘These things sometimes happen but we’re sure he will come back stronger from this.’

