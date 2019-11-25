Portsmouth boss reacts to tweets from the mother of Ronan Curtis questioning Brett Pitman's weight

Kenny Jackett admitted he’s aware of tweets questioning Brett Pitman’s weight by the mother of Ronan Curtis.

The Republic of Ireland international’s parent put out a social media post over the striker’s weight before later apologising following Saturday’s win at Rochdale.

She also questioned Jackett’s decision to play Anton Walkes in midfield in place of Andy Cannon in a series of weekend posts where she also praised Pompey’s support.

The tweets picked up plenty of traction online and Jackett stated he’d be informed about them, although the Blues boss wasn’t particularly perturbed about their existence.

Jackett said: ‘I’ve got no real comment on this particular situation other than of course it’s been mentioned. I can’t sit here and say I didn’t know about it.

‘Anyway, social media is what it is and everyone is entitled to their opinion on it. That’s just how it is.

Brett Pitman, Ronan Curtis join Lee Brown in celebration after a goal against QPR last season.

‘It’s not something you can get wound up about. I don’t think there’s a lot you can do about it.

‘Quite often people ask talk about football, but it’s only a general reflection of wider issues. That’s where it is.

‘It’s there, I can’t see it going away and everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think it’s going to be hard to stop or regulate that.

‘You can’t get worried about these things. Opinions are opinions and they are out there on social media.’