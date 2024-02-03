Tom McIntyre was sent off - and injured - on his Pompey debut. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Luckless Tom McIntyre left Fratton Park on crutches in a brutal double blow on his Pompey debut.

Although John Mousinho insists he has still to decide whether to lodge an appeal against the defender’s controversial dismissal.

Pompey turned in a classy display to run out 4-1 winners against Northampton - albeit playing the last 36 minutes with 10-men.

McIntyre, who replaced Sean Raggett in the centre of defence, was harshly shown a red card in the second half following a tackle on Mitch Pinnock.

The former Reading man also took a knock to his left ankle from his opponent in that challenge and left Fratton Park on crutches and wearing a protection boot.

And Mousinho is weighing up whether to appeal against a potential three-game ban.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘My initial reaction actually was I wasn't sure which way the referee had given the free-kick, so that probably tells you everything you need to know about what I was thinking.

‘I just thought in real time it was a really good tackle, I don’t know how else Tom can win the ball without putting himself in serious danger.

‘I know for a fact that he didn't go to try to hurt the player, he’s not that kind of person. It might sound strange because I’ve not known him for a huge amount of time, but in all the work we have done with Tom, he tries to win the ball honestly.

‘He has actually come out of the tackle hurt as well, so there was some contact from their player on his ankle.

‘He’s walked out on crutches because of the impact on the ankle, which is just precautionary.

‘Tom’s gutted over his debut ending that way. He was so good for 54 minutes before that and it is the one thing which mars the day.

‘I thought the referee was really good for the rest of the game, that was the only thing I had an issue with.’

Paddy Lane (two), Connor Ogilvie and Callum Lang netted the Blues’ goals as they extended their lead at the top of League One to four points.

Now, in forthcoming days, Mousinho must decide whether to fight McIntyre’s red card.

He added: ‘We will have a proper look at it. I’ve seen the image from the wide angle on the far side and I’ve seen a couple of replays on phones.

‘I don’t know yet whether we’ll appeal. We have to make sure we get everything right with his appeal so they are not wasting anybody’s time or anybody’s money.