The pair haven't featured for Pompey for four months, with each requiring knee surgery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are braced for a double injury boost, with two long-term casualties pencilled in to return against AFC Wimbledon.

Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully haven’t featured since August, after both suffered knee ligament damage during the opening weeks of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowery was forced off at half-time in the first match with Bristol Rovers, with Scully also sustaining his injury in the same game, although playing on for another five fixtures.

Tom Lowery hasn't featured for Pompey since the opening day of the season against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

With both requiring knee operations to repair meniscus tears, the duo have been forced to watch from the sidelines as John Mousinho’s men have established a seven-point lead at the top of League One.

However, Pompey’s head coach has revealed both are likely to be on the bench for Tuesday night’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy encounter with AFC Wimbledon (7.45pm).

It represents key landmarks in the comebacks of two players earmarked for pivotal roles this season before misfortune struck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho told The News: ‘Quite possibly both will be involved, but we have to be wary of how long they’ve been out and manage whatever they do.

‘It would be a real bonus if we would get both of them on the pitch at some point against Wimbledon. They have been out for that long, it’s a very natural opportunity for them.

‘Tom has been training a bit longer than Anthony, he obviously picked up an injury on the first day of the season and we have to make sure he’s in the right place.

‘He’s been really good and sharp in training, while recently came to a couple of away games with us as a travelling member of the squad, although wasn’t fit to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Anthony is behind Tom in his training, we will definitely have to manage him. He was left behind (from Shrewsbury) at the weekend, we didn’t think it was right for him to be involved in any league action, but he’s fit, he’s strong, and ready to go in this competition.

‘More likely, in both their cases, they will be on the bench against Wimbledon. We must make sure we don’t push them back into something, they’ve been out for so long and we cannot do anything unnecessary.’

Injury issues have frustratingly restricted Lowery to just 22 appearances since his arrival in August 2022 under Danny Cowley.

While ex-Lincoln man Scully has totalled six outings having been recruited from Wigan for an undisclosed fee in June, signing a two-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘The players are desperate to get back into the fold and be back out training, but we want to take it case-by-case and make sure when both are ready to come back.

‘Don’t rush them back in, it’s the worst thing you could possibly do, but also don’t leave them too long on the sidelines because they want to get back and play, they’re hungry for it.