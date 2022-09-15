But he acknowledged he could see how such talk could be unsettling, as Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher is touted for the Huddersfield manager’s job.

Cowley’s stock is on the rise after overseeing an unbeaten League One opening this term, which includes six wins on the spin going into this weekend’s visit from the Pilgrims

The Pompey boss signed a new ‘long-term’ contract last year, and indicated he feels it’s still early on in his Fratton tenure with a lot of work to do.

Cowley said: ‘For us, it (speculation) is something we’ve lived before so it’s fine.

‘It’s about the players. I don’t want to take all the criticism when it doesn’t go well, so I definitely should take all the praise when it does!

‘For us, in all the successful moments and promotions we’ve enjoyed it’s been about the players.

‘We’re really focussed on trying to keep helping the club get better and improve.

‘It’s still very early, and there’s a lot to do on and off the pitch to get this club to where it’s capable of being.

‘I wake up every day with the ambition of trying to help the players get better. That’s where the focus is.

‘It’s happened for us before at Lincoln in our first season when we had that cup run.

‘The great thing about being a successful team is the games come thick and fast, because you are usually successful in the league and cup.

‘So it’s for us to focus on the football and put all our energies into that.’

Schumacher has been the subject of speculation linking with a move to the Championship with Huddersfield on the search for a new manager, although he has moved to distance himself from the role.

Cowley has experienced similar scenarios as he guided Lincoln to success in his three years at Sincil Bank, before joining the Terriers.

The Pompey boss stated that while talk like that can cause disquiet, he believes Schumacher will be able to deal with it.

Cowley added: ‘It’s a byproduct of doing well.

‘Steve Schumacher has done brilliantly since the moment he stepped up to the manager’s role at Plymouth and Ryan Lowe went to Preston.

‘He deserves all the plaudits he’s getting and, no doubt, it’s unsettling.