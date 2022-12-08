Portsmouth boss responds to talk of Derby County move for skipper following reports former Blackpool, Rotherham United and Aberdeen man is set to leave in January
Danny Cowley has ruled out a January exit for Pompey skipper Clark Robertson.
The central defender had been reportedly on the radar of former boss Paul Warne at Derby, as he looks to challenge the Blues for promotion.
Football Insider have claimed the Rams are keen on a swoop for the 29-year-old just weeks before the window opens.
Warne and Robertson are acquainted from their time together at Rotherham
However, Cowley has insisted his skipper will not be departing Fratton Park this January and quickly put those rumours to bed.
He told The News: ‘I suppose people have put two and two together.
‘Clark has played for Paul Warne at Rotherham, although Clark left Rotherham while Paul Warne was still there.
‘I’m sure people are putting two and two together and it’s made five.’
Robertson joined Pompey on a free transfer in 2021 after he departed Rotherham at the end of his contract.
That brought a close to his two-year stay at the New York Stadium, where he won promotion in his maiden season with the Millers.
He became one of the first signings under Cowley at Fratton Park, during a summer overhaul which saw the arrival of 15 new faces.
Since then, the 29-year-old has played an integral role in the Blues’ side, amassing 46 outings during his 19 months at PO4.
However, the defender has been troubled by injury problems having missed an early chunk of his Pompey career with a hamstring issue.
This term saw him sidelined for the first few weeks of the campaign, as he recovered from a foot problem picked up in pre-season.
Robertson’s current deal with the Blues runs out at the end of the season.