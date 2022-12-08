The central defender had been reportedly on the radar of former boss Paul Warne at Derby, as he looks to challenge the Blues for promotion.

Football Insider have claimed the Rams are keen on a swoop for the 29-year-old just weeks before the window opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warne and Robertson are acquainted from their time together at Rotherham

However, Cowley has insisted his skipper will not be departing Fratton Park this January and quickly put those rumours to bed.

He told The News: ‘I suppose people have put two and two together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Clark has played for Paul Warne at Rotherham, although Clark left Rotherham while Paul Warne was still there.

‘I’m sure people are putting two and two together and it’s made five.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Cowley has ruled a January exit for skipper Clark Robertson.

Robertson joined Pompey on a free transfer in 2021 after he departed Rotherham at the end of his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That brought a close to his two-year stay at the New York Stadium, where he won promotion in his maiden season with the Millers.

He became one of the first signings under Cowley at Fratton Park, during a summer overhaul which saw the arrival of 15 new faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the 29-year-old has played an integral role in the Blues’ side, amassing 46 outings during his 19 months at PO4.

However, the defender has been troubled by injury problems having missed an early chunk of his Pompey career with a hamstring issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This term saw him sidelined for the first few weeks of the campaign, as he recovered from a foot problem picked up in pre-season.