But the striker stepped up to rescue a stoppage-time point for his side at Pride Park, despite struggling with a stomach bug.

Bishop once again led the line impressively and took a physical battering along the way, playing a key role for John Mousinho for his team.

There were concerns when the Magic Man went down late on, before it became apparent he was struggling with cramp.

Mousinho explained Pompey managed to keep Bishop’s struggles quiet and he’s confident there will be no lasting issues moving forward, with a trip to Barnsley to come on Tuesday.

He said: ‘Colby was absolutely dead on his feet.

‘We managed to keep it fairly quiet, but Colby hasn’t been training.

‘He went down with cramp and you don’t often see Colby go down with cramp, so I think that was a tell-tale sign.

Colby Bishop celebrates his Pompey goal at Derby County. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘He was immense again and should be fine now, though.’

Mousinho was once again left frustrated by the lack of protection Bishop was afforded by the officials, as he was pulled from pillar to post throughout the afternoon.

It’s a recurring theme for the 26-year-old, with his treatment a source of consternation for Mousinho.

The Pompey boss is not sure how to remedy the physical stick Bishop receives, with the problem persisting despite the head coach continually highlighting the issue.

He added: ‘Colby thoroughly enjoyed his goal, but he got mauled all game and, to be honest, I don’t know what we can do about it.

‘There were some bizarre things going on, particularly in the first half, and that just sums up his treatment.