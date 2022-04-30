Portsmouth boss reveals details of Tornante talks as he plots transfer business

And the Blues boss told how he’s feeling upbeat about the path forward when it comes to recruitment, after meeting with Blues directors Andy Redman and Eric Eisner.

Cowley spent time with the pair discussing a wide-ranging number of topics over the way forward for the club.

A focus naturally fell on what will take place this summer in terms of recruitment, and the owner’s backing for the 43-year-old to reshape his squad.

And Cowley has told how those discussions proved positive and left him being upbeat about what lies ahead, in terms of securing futures of existing squad members and bringing in new faces.

Cowley said: ‘It was great we were able to talk football with Andy and Eric, talk about our plans, highlight areas we felt the club needed to improve and what provisions we felt we could improve in and how we could help them develop.

‘We spoke around the squad, contracts and recruitment. These were all really good conversations really.

‘We’re all clear on what we would like to try to achieve.

Eric Eisner and Andy Redman at the Gillingham game on Saturday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We absolutely, definitely came away feeling more optimistic.

‘I think they brought a real energy, enthusiasm and passion.

‘We care deeply about this club and it gives me confidence we have owners who are the same.’

Cowley explained how he met with Redman and Eisner a number of times during their busy visit.

Discussions took place in the shape of a board as well as heritage and advisory meeting, along with more informal gatherings.

He added: ‘They are really supportive and they loved being at Fratton Park again.

‘It must have been hard for them being the other side of the Atlantic in a pandemic.

‘The only fuel they had was reading The News’ articles and social media.

‘It’s better to come and feel it and it’s ignited their passion.

‘It’s hard to build relationships through a computer screen, so to have some really good conversations about the club.

‘It was just good to spend time with them.

‘Thursday we had a board meeting, Friday we had an heritage and advisory meeting which was nice.

‘Saturday they came into the office after the game and Sunday we went out to dinner.

‘It was nice to be able to talk football with them. They have such energy and enthusiasm for football and Portsmouth, in particular.