Portsmouth boss reveals key ingredient making difference in start to season against Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers & Co

Danny Cowley has paid tribute to the improved character in the Pompey camp amid their flying start to the season.

By Jordan Cross
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 4:55 am

The Blues boss told of the feelgood factor currently enveloping the squad, after coming out of the blocks powerfully in League One.

Improved squad depth and a renewed goal threat have been obvious factors in the unbeaten opening to the league campaign.

But Pompey have also added character amid the 12 new faces recruited by Cowley across the summer.

The likes of Marlon Pack and Michael Morrison have offered leadership qualities as well as experience to the camp.

But the overhaul has also seen positive personalities brought in, as Cowley does his homework on the temperament of his new faces.

Cowley detected an undeniable improvement on that front in his group, and feels that not only is a key factor in the strong form but also bodes well for the rest of the season.

He said: ‘There’s such a good group here now and there’s a really nice feeling within it.

Danny Cowley has lauded the character and personality of his group of Pompey players.

‘Of course this comes when you’re winning, but if you look around the group you just see a lot of really good people – and that helps.’

