The Blues boss told of the feelgood factor currently enveloping the squad, after coming out of the blocks powerfully in League One.

But Pompey have also added character amid the 12 new faces recruited by Cowley across the summer.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The likes of Marlon Pack and Michael Morrison have offered leadership qualities as well as experience to the camp.

But the overhaul has also seen positive personalities brought in, as Cowley does his homework on the temperament of his new faces.

Cowley detected an undeniable improvement on that front in his group, and feels that not only is a key factor in the strong form but also bodes well for the rest of the season.

He said: ‘There’s such a good group here now and there’s a really nice feeling within it.

Danny Cowley has lauded the character and personality of his group of Pompey players.