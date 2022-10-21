Portsmouth boss reveals latest on ex-Preston North End and Liverpool man's return - and reasons for right-back struggles

Raffery is in line for a return at Forest Green after three weeks out following surgery on a stomach injury.

Connor Ogilvie deputised for the Scouser, as he moved to an unaccustomed role on the right from his usual left-back position.

Ogilvie performed admirably against Burton Albion and Plymouth, but has found the going tougher in recent games before the 3-0 reverse at Charlton Athletic on Monday night.

Cowley believes small differences could have made a difference, particularly Joe Morrell coming in for the injured Tom Lowery against Plymouth.

Lowery’s natural instinct to pass forward asked Ogilvie to do less on the ball out of position, but with Morrell tending to pass sideways and backwards more that changed as he came back into team.

Cowley said: ‘We had Tom Lowery who gave us a bit more progression on that side of the pitch.

‘When Connor played there in the Burton game and the Plymouth game it really helped him.

Joe Rafferty. Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We’ve slightly changed the dynamic with a slightly different profile of players and it changes the complexities.

‘Not everyone sees that and we don’t expect everyone to see that.

‘It’s for us to understand that really and then try to find the solutions to the challenges which these little nuances bring.’

There’s every chance Ogilvie could find himself back in his more natural position at New Lawn on Saturday, with a Rafferty return.

If he isn’t deemed ready, Zak Swanson and Kieron Freeman remain Pompey’s other options in that position.

If Ogilvie does go to left-back, it raises the question of who starts in the middle of defence out of Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson.

Whatever happens, Cowley’s pleased to see Rafferty back in contention.

He said ‘Joe’s back training and he’s back available. We’re really hopeful he can make it for the weekend.

‘He’s given us balance. Sometimes it’s just about the right balance, the right partnerships and the right relationships.

‘It’s like the tastiest cake, it’s not all the best ingredients it’s the right ingredients which complement each other well.