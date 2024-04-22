Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho has revealed the futures of Pompey’s title winners will be decided this week.

And that means plans to hand key assets contract extensions, as well as coming to a verdict over what lies ahead for the 15 squad members who are out of contract this summer.

Mousinho expressed the opinion his champions deserve a chance to step up to the second tier next term, but the reality is that will not be the case.

A series of meetings are planned for next week, after the League One campaign draws to a close at Lincoln City on Saturday.

The likes of Sean Raggett, Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Joe Rafferty, Connor Ogilvie and Zak Swanson will find out what their futures hold, as their deals come to a close.

There may well be the chance to secure the likes of Colby Bishop, Kusini Yengi and Conor Shaughnessy on longer agreements, as their stock rises.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s a funny one, because I feel all of them deserve to make the step up. Practically we know that’s not going to happen.

‘That’s something that we haven’t really been thinking about over the past few weeks, because it’s been full focus on football.

‘Doing this now (winning the title) means we can now sit down over the next week and look at how this looks for certain players.

‘That’s now just the ones that are out of contract, but also the ones that are in contract and renewing contracts. We can see what that looks like and (about) extending contracts.

‘I think all of the players deserve it (stepping up), because even the ones who haven’t played a huge amount have had a massive part to play. That’s whether it’s obvious to them or not.

‘They all deserve it, but in real terms it’s not going to happen (all players staying). We are going to bring in new players in the summer and ultimately it’s up to players to report back for pre-season ready to fight for their places and ready to challenge. It was exactly the same last year.’

With Mousinho confirming all of those who report for pre-season training in June will do so on an even footing, the head coach underlined this term has shown those who appear a distance from featuring in Championship can force their way into his plans.

Mousinho added: ‘You always go into a season with certain preconceptions about what the side looks like, then it changes very quickly.

‘Conor Shaughnessy scored the goal which won the league. I bang on all the time about him being out of the squad for the first game of the season, and then getting himself back in on merit.