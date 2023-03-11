And the Blues boss has detailed how he intends to reel in those with greater financial muscle than his club moving forward.

The News understands there is likely to be some growth in the club’s player kitty moving forward under Mousinho.

It’s not likely to get them remotely near the division’s heaviest hitters at present, in terms of resources, however.

The new head coach has been consistent in his message he’s comfortable with what he’s been afforded to drive Pompey forward on the pitch.

And Mousinho is even happy if Pompey fan expectations are more in keeping with the division’s top tier in terms of money.

He said: ‘I don’t want to use the budget as an excuse not to perform.

‘Yes, there’s going to be differences in what teams can spend and there’s a very natural inclination to say why can’t we sign this player or that player internally? Sometimes you wish you could.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

‘But what you have to do then is ask what are the differences we can make day-in, day out, how can we maximise the budget we have and how can we eke every last drop out of what we have in the building at the moment? That’s the key to having a successful side.

‘It’s really important. There’s realism and you have to be realistic about where you are.

‘Expectation can sometimes have negative connotations, but it can be great.

‘If you’re expected to do well, you get on a roll and then do well - you can think this is our place in the pecking order: we should be a top two side.

Portsmouth Head Coach John Mousinho.

‘I’m sure Sheffield Wednesday feel like that to a certain degree right now.

‘When the pressure mounts it’s not so great, but when do well and things roll on and on it can be a massive benefit.

‘So yes there are the obvious benefits to having the huge budgets, of course.

‘But at the same time we know what our spot is here and what our position is, and we’re not going to use that as an excuse to make sure we don’t challenge every single game - and make sure we make the most of it.’

John Mousinho.

Mousinho has outlined in depth how he sees Pompey being able to make up ground on rivals who are able to spend more on bringing in players moving forward.

He added: ‘You have to find competitive advantage from every angle.

‘You have to find it from the sport and science department, the physiotherapy department, our nutrition and how we travel.

‘There’s the technical and tactical side of it as well, and that’s my job to ensure we go into games fully prepared and we have a plan to win the game - regardless of who we’re playing.

‘It’s definitely how we train, training methods and what we try to get out of the players we have in the building.

‘Then, alongside training one of the biggest things, is recruitment.

‘It’s how we recruit, what we do and can we be smart by finding a player on X amount of money who performs like a player on a whole lot more.

‘That’s what we need to get to. Can we maximise the loans market? All of these things you have to be ultra smart about - and one of the reasons you have to be ultra smart about it is everyone is trying to do the same thing.