The former Sheffield United man produced a timely reminder of his talents with an eye-catching display in the 5-0 victory over Aston Villa Under-21s.

It represented his first start since breaking his ankle and suffering concussion in the same match at Oxford United in early February.

Despite returning from injury in the summer, Freeman had made two substitute outings in cup competitions and been included in just one League One squad before Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy encounter.

The 30-year-old had also been overlooked to deputise for the injured Joe Rafferty at right-back, with the left-footed Connor Ogilvie preferred.

And Cowley has explained where Freeman stands in his first-team selection plans.

He told The News: ‘Kieron has always been a consideration at right-back – and will continue to be.

‘He is similar to Ryan Tunnicliffe, in respect of they found themselves on the periphery for whatever reason, but we have always kept the relationship good.

Kieron Freeman was handed his first start since February when Pompey hosted Aston Villa Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We have always spoken on a regular basis and been open and honest. It has never been personal, always professional, and Kieron is a really talented football player.

‘You don’t do what Kieron Freeman has done in his career and have that journey at Sheffield United when they went through the divisions, playing a prominent role in that, without being a good player.

‘Technically he is always one of the best trainers and tactically he’s always a very, very intelligent boy.

‘The door is always open. The truth is, up until last Saturday the team has won consistently and performed well consistently.

‘I am sure you will agree that Clark Robertson is an important player to us and Connor Ogilive has been so reliable since the moment he’s come into the football club’

Despite arriving as a right-back in the summer of 2021, Freeman has largely been employed in a back three.

Against Villa’s kids, he played as the left-sided centre-back, impressing with his distribution and willingness to embark on driving runs upfield.

With Fleetwood visiting Fratton Park on Saturday and Rafferty remaining on the sidelines, Cowley’s right-back selection will be intriguing.

The Blues' head coach added: ‘His previous game was against Oxford at the beginning of February. He was playing well in that match, then broke his ankle.

‘He was injured until the back end of that season and his physical fitness was slightly behind the rest of the group, so we’ve had to work hard on it.

‘At the moment, this is the team we’ve picked and the team has performed well. When you’re winning, you tend to run with the same starting XI.’

