Portsmouth boss reveals story behind latest run-in with officials and clashes in Plymouth Argyle showdown

And the Pompey boss has called for the EFL to introduce goal-line technology to lower league football, after his side were denied a first-half goal in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Fratton Park.

The meeting with the Pilgrims once again stirred up plenty of incidents, with the toing and froing between the two benches a lively subplot.

There were clashes and needle on the full-time whistle, too, with pulses still racing after Reeco Hackett’s stoppage-time leveller.

Cowley also found himself in referee James Bell’s notebook for making his feelings clear over decisions going against his team.

The Pompey boss held no malice to Steve Schumacher and his staff, however, after his side extended their unbeaten league start.

Cowley said: ‘I think it’s just two teams competing.

‘I think both teams were probably frustrated with the officials.

Danny Cowley

‘I said “hallelujah” (before he was booked), that’s all I did.

‘He (the referee) said I can’t do that, I’m inciting the crowd.

‘I said “I’ll have no personality then, I’ll stand here like a penguin!

‘It’s not as if I need to do anything to fire our supporters up!’

Cowley was left frustrated over Pompey not being awarded a goal when Sean Raggett’s acrobatic shot appeared to cross the line, before being handled and cleared by defender Nigel Lonwijk.

He felt there was no reason the officials couldn’t have been aided by technology when making their decision.

Cowley added: ‘I’ve watched it back, it’s handball and it’s also over the line.

‘It’s hard for referees when there’s a lot of bodies, but it’s for them to get the big decisions right.

‘I think they can be helped and aided with goal-line technology.

‘I don’t understand why we don’t have it, there’s 20,000 people here today and we want fairness.