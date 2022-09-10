The Blues boss explained he was of the opinion the midfielder was destined for a move for the Championship.

That was until Cowley became aware a deal was possible to land the 24-year-old, as he departed Crewe Alexandra as a free agent.

That led to Pompey rapidly mobilising to bring in the classy operator at the start of last month on a three-year deal.

Lowery has impressed across eight appearances to date, bringing energy and quality in possession to Pompey’s midfield.

Cowley told of his surprise at both the deal being a viable for option for Pompey - and the value they were able to find in the deal which was agreed.

He said: ‘Tom’s been everything we thought he’d be.

‘He’s a top player and has been a brilliant acquisition for us.

Danny Cowley. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘A lot of recruitment work went into that.

‘We didn’t think he’d be available to us, we anticipated he’d be going to the Championship after the run of form he had for quite a long while really.

‘When we knew he was available we acted really quickly.

‘We got a fantastic player for fantastic value for money, a young player on a free transfer who’s a really good signing for this football club,’

Tom Lowery

Lowery has undoubtedly offered another dimension to Cowley’s midfield options since his arrival as one of the 12 summer signings through the door at Pompey.

The Blues were left well stocked in the middle of the park, with Marlon Pack, Louis Thompson, Joe Morrell, Jay Mingi and Ryan Tunnicliffe to pick from in addition to Lowery.

Thompson’s broken leg picked up against Bristol Rovers last month was a sizeable blow to Pompey’s squad, however.

But that has presented Lowery with a chance for greater involvement, which Cowley believes the Cheshire-born man has seized upon.

He added: ‘I just think he’s a really good player and anyone who knows football can see his qualities.

‘He’s got really good receiving skills and really good passing skills off both feet.

‘He’s got those dribble penetrations which turn defence into attack.