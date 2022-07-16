Portsmouth boss reveals what's next in striker hunt following the capture of Ipswich Town's Joe Pigott

Danny Cowley

The Blues boss revealed he feels he’s in a strong position to further bolster his forward line following the arrival of Joe Pigott.

Pigott sealed his loan arrival from Ipswich for the season on Friday night and made his debut in the 2-1 win over Gillingham today.

There is no recall clause for the 28-year-old, meaning he will be at Fratton Park for the season at least.

Cowley is hungry to add pace to his forward line still and is looking to for another two attacking additions.

Pompey’s coffers have been bolstered by the exit of Marcus Harness to Ipswich, in a deal which could eventually top the £800,000 paid to Burton Albion in 2019.

Now the hunt is on for the players to add to the firepower recruited with the capture of Pigott.

He said: ‘I’ve been pleased with the attitude and application of the players, but it’s there to see we need to bring in pace and power to the front end of the pitch.

‘That’s something we’re working hard to do.

‘We’re in a good place with a couple of targets, but for one reason or another we’re in a process and that’s just what it is.

‘I’m like you guys, I live it every single minute of every day and I just want the players so I can work with them.

‘We’ve brought Joe and Josh in. It takes time to integrate, so the quicker we get them in the more chance we have of being successful.’

Reeco Hackett’s opening goal and a last-minute header from Connor Ogilvie gave Pompey victory at Gillingham.

Hackett’s goal was heartening as he put his injury issues behind him after picking up a knee issue in February.

Cowley was also gladdened to see Pompey finally have some presence up front, as Pigott led the line in the first 45 minutes.

He added: ‘It was great to have Reeco back and for him to score.

‘It was a really good goal to score.

‘It’s something that we work a lot on with the high press, a diagonal out and a lovely pass from Michael Jacobs and composed finish.

‘It was great to have Joe on the pitch and I thought he had some nice moments.

‘You can see you can play in to him and he will look after the ball for us.

‘You know the goal threat he has.

‘He can score with both feet and he can score from crosses.

‘He can score headers in the box and he can score outside the box as well.