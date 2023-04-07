Mousinho has overseen a rejuvenation of the Blues’ season since his arrival in January, eating into a nine-point gap to the top six and taking his side from 15th to ninth in the table. With it now three points separating Pompey from the places which will extend their campaign, the 36-year-old wants his players to see gatecrashing the end-of-season shootout as a realistic ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho said: ‘As much as we’re the chasing side which feels like a nice position to be in, I don’t want us to think it’s a shot to nothing. In some ways it is, but I want us think we’ve got a real chance here. So if we’ve got a chance not to waste another season - let’s do everything possible to make something of it.

That brings a little bit of pressure, I felt the pressure at home last week and I’m sure everyone else did. The pressure it brings is of a missed opportunity.

‘If we don’t make it we don’t make it that will not be the end of the world, but we have to do everything we can to give us the best possible chance - and adding a bit of pressure on the lads can help to do it. That’s where I’m coming from.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho’s attitude towards making the top six represents a refreshing departure from the approach of many managers, who attempt to do all they can to alleviate pressure from their players. The Pompey boss made it clear that operating at the club he represents means both players and staff should embrace the expectancy which comes with the territory.

He added: ‘It’s part of the lure of coming here. You can go to places as coach where there is no pressure and you don’t have the amount of fans breathing down your neck every week.

John Mousinho.

‘I don’t think that is quite as enjoyable. Don’t get me wrong, when things aren’t going well it’s not the best feeling of the world, but that’s part of it and something you have to take on as a professional and a coaching unit. I certainly enjoy it, that’s why I’m here, to get those results - there’s pressure to do that.’

Advertisement Hide Ad