News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire

Portsmouth boss rues 'bad luck' after latest injury set-back completes unwanted hat-trick

John Mousinho rued Pompey’s hat-trick of ‘bad luck’ following their latest injury set-back.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

But the Blues’ head coach admits Connor Ogilvie’s ankle problem sustained at Cambridge United is not as bad as initially feared.

The left-back remains in a boot and on crutches after damaging ligaments just 10 seconds into his Pompey comeback.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Affecting his left ankle, Pompey will learn the full extent of the injury after undergoing a scan on Friday.

Most Popular

In the meantime, Ogilvie is expected to miss up to eight weeks, with the issue similar to the ones which have sidelined Kusini Yengi and Marlon Pack this term.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Connor is okay, we are probably looking at a very similar injury to Kusini and Marlon, so around 6-8 weeks.

‘It’s ligaments in and around the ankle and was probably slightly more of a concern on the night, but a good result for us would be around the six-week mark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘He slipped and that’s what caused it, although I thought the pitch was absolutely fine, immaculate actually. I think it’s one we just chalk down to a lot of bad luck.

Connor Ogilvie is expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks after damaging ankle ligaments. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesConnor Ogilvie is expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks after damaging ankle ligaments. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Connor Ogilvie is expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks after damaging ankle ligaments. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘You look at those three injuries – Marlon, Kusini and Connor – and see the bad luck we’ve had.

‘One was a red card and Charlie Wyke spent a bit of time on the sidelines, the other Christian Saydee unfortunately fell on Kusini, and the final one no-one is anywhere near Connor.

‘You pick those up in the season, but, in terms of reviewing where we are with training practices, pitches, all those sorts of things, there’s not anything we could have done.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jack Sparkes replaced Ogilvie after eight minutes in the goalless draw at the Abbey Stadium.

And he will continue at left-back for Saturday’s trip to a Reading side currently second from bottom of League One.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s a bit of a blow to us, particularly concerning Connor’s injury record over the past couple of years, which has been exemplary.

‘It happened 8-10 seconds in. When the ball breaks down their right he is struggling, but credit to Connor, who tried to play on when it was obviously a problem, and that was because the ball was in play.

‘He was trying to help the team and ultimately it was too much for him. There’s a relatively serious injury there.’

Related topics:John MousinhoPompeyConnorPortsmouthConnor OgilvieBlues