But the Blues’ head coach admits Connor Ogilvie’s ankle problem sustained at Cambridge United is not as bad as initially feared.

The left-back remains in a boot and on crutches after damaging ligaments just 10 seconds into his Pompey comeback.

Affecting his left ankle, Pompey will learn the full extent of the injury after undergoing a scan on Friday.

In the meantime, Ogilvie is expected to miss up to eight weeks, with the issue similar to the ones which have sidelined Kusini Yengi and Marlon Pack this term.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Connor is okay, we are probably looking at a very similar injury to Kusini and Marlon, so around 6-8 weeks.

‘It’s ligaments in and around the ankle and was probably slightly more of a concern on the night, but a good result for us would be around the six-week mark.

‘He slipped and that’s what caused it, although I thought the pitch was absolutely fine, immaculate actually. I think it’s one we just chalk down to a lot of bad luck.

Connor Ogilvie is expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks after damaging ankle ligaments. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘You look at those three injuries – Marlon, Kusini and Connor – and see the bad luck we’ve had.

‘One was a red card and Charlie Wyke spent a bit of time on the sidelines, the other Christian Saydee unfortunately fell on Kusini, and the final one no-one is anywhere near Connor.

‘You pick those up in the season, but, in terms of reviewing where we are with training practices, pitches, all those sorts of things, there’s not anything we could have done.’

Jack Sparkes replaced Ogilvie after eight minutes in the goalless draw at the Abbey Stadium.

And he will continue at left-back for Saturday’s trip to a Reading side currently second from bottom of League One.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s a bit of a blow to us, particularly concerning Connor’s injury record over the past couple of years, which has been exemplary.

‘It happened 8-10 seconds in. When the ball breaks down their right he is struggling, but credit to Connor, who tried to play on when it was obviously a problem, and that was because the ball was in play.