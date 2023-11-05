News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Portsmouth boss selects strong side for Blues reunion with former title-winning boss

John Mousinho has gone strong for Pompey’s FA Cup trip to non-leaguers Chesterfield.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 5th Nov 2023, 11:14 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 11:15 GMT
Reading match-winner Terry Devlin has kept his place in Pompey's side for the FA Cup trip to Chesterfield. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesReading match-winner Terry Devlin has kept his place in Pompey's side for the FA Cup trip to Chesterfield. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Reading match-winner Terry Devlin has kept his place in Pompey's side for the FA Cup trip to Chesterfield. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues head coach keeps the same starting XI which pulled off a remarkable comeback to triumph 3-2 at Reading in League One last weekend.

That means Terry Devlin retains his place, having been the match winner at the Madejski Stadium on his Football League full debut.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Tino Anjorin is handed successive starts, while Alex Robertson continues to partner Joe Morrell in the centre of midfield in the injury absence of Marlon Pack.

Most Popular

With the FA Cup permitting nine players to be named on the bench, Ben Stevenson and Ryley Towler are added to the 18 that were on duty at Reading.

National League table-toppers Chesterfield are managed by Paul Cook, who memorably led Pompey to the League Two title in 2016-17.

Among their line-up are Fratton Park old boys Tom Naylor and Michael Jacobs, while Gary Roberts is serving as Cook’s first-team coach.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Morrell, Robertson, Lane, Devlin, Anjorin, Bishop.

Subs: Schofield, Raggett, Whyte, Yengi, Swanson, Towler, Stevenson, Saydee, Kamara.

Related topics:John MousinhoPaul CookBluesPortsmouthJoe MorrellChesterfieldReading