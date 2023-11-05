John Mousinho has gone strong for Pompey’s FA Cup trip to non-leaguers Chesterfield.

Reading match-winner Terry Devlin has kept his place in Pompey's side for the FA Cup trip to Chesterfield. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues head coach keeps the same starting XI which pulled off a remarkable comeback to triumph 3-2 at Reading in League One last weekend.

That means Terry Devlin retains his place, having been the match winner at the Madejski Stadium on his Football League full debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, Tino Anjorin is handed successive starts, while Alex Robertson continues to partner Joe Morrell in the centre of midfield in the injury absence of Marlon Pack.

With the FA Cup permitting nine players to be named on the bench, Ben Stevenson and Ryley Towler are added to the 18 that were on duty at Reading.

National League table-toppers Chesterfield are managed by Paul Cook, who memorably led Pompey to the League Two title in 2016-17.

Among their line-up are Fratton Park old boys Tom Naylor and Michael Jacobs, while Gary Roberts is serving as Cook’s first-team coach.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Morrell, Robertson, Lane, Devlin, Anjorin, Bishop.