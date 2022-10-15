The Pompey boss said he understood why the on-loan Blues defender was currently not in Neil Harris’ side, having not featured for the League Two outfit since September 17.

But he encouraged the 20-year-old to step up and change the situation in order to get the most out of his temporary switch to Priestfield Stadium.

Mnoga has endured a difficult start at the Gills following his transfer deadline day move on a season-long loan.

He was sent off after 10 minutes on his debut against Swindon – and was substituted for tactical reasons at half-time on his return to the side as Harris’ men trailed Mansfield 2-0.

The Tanzania international hasn’t been called upon since and remains on 55 minutes of action a month-and-a-half after making the switch.

It remains to be seen if Mnoga will feature today when Gillingham host former boss Steve Evans’ Stevenage.

But rather than contemplate an early return to Fratton Park, Cowley believes the defender needs to prove himself indispensable to the Gills, who sit 19th in the League Two table.

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: ‘Haji’s on a season-long loan with a call-back in January and for us it’s always to keep the lines of communication open.

‘Neil and I speak regularly, we get on very, very well and we both have the player’s best interests at heart.

‘But I totally understand why Haji is not playing.

‘I think it’s fair and it’s up to Haji to try to force his way back into that team with the way that he trains.

‘He’s had a difficult start at Gillingham.

‘Unfortunately, he was sent off after 10 minutes on his debut.

‘His second opportunity didn’t go as well as he would have liked – they were losing, they made a tactical substitution at half time and he hasn’t been able to force his way into the team since.

‘Neil Harris is a brilliant manager, a very, very experienced manager across the divisions.