Portsmouth boss shoots down reported interest in Celtic and ex-Watford man

John Mousinho has ruled out a move for Celtic’s Bosun Lawal.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

It has been reported Pompey and Bristol Rovers are interested in the promising 20-year-old on a potential loan.

The central defender has amassed just three minutes of first-team football for the Glasgow giants, who are keen for him to get regular football.

However, despite the links, Pompey are well-stocked for central defenders, with five in the building at present.

Mousinho has also dismissed the speculation as he focuses on recruiting an attacking midfielder and goalkeeping cover during the remaining transfer window.

And a new defender is not even on the Blues’ wishlist as they head into the final two fixtures of their friendly programme.

Mousinho Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘There’s nothing in that, I don’t know where it has come from.

‘We don’t need any more centre-halves, we have five and Connor (Ogilvie) can cover as well, so we are absolutely fine.

John Mousinho has dismissed links with Celtic defender Bosun Lawal. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJohn Mousinho has dismissed links with Celtic defender Bosun Lawal. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
‘Bosun is a really good young player, but I genuinely don’t know where that has come from.’

Regan Poole and Conor Shaughnessy have already bolstered Pompey’s central defensive options this summer, joining Sean Raggett and Ryley Towler.

In addition, Haji Mnoga has returned from last season's successful loan at Aldershot to feature in pre-season and demonstrate is worth.

In Saturday’s behind-closed-doors 9-1 rout of Crawley, Poole and Towler started as the centre-half pairing.

Raggett replaced Poole on 48 minutes, with Shaughnessy coming on for Towler after 61 minutes as Mousinho used 22 players.

Mnoga did not feature, although trained on Saturday morning before the visit of their League Two opposition.

Under sporting director Rich Hughes, Pompey have recruited 11 new faces since the transfer window opened last month.

