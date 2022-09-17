The Blues boss admitted there’s been a gradual improvement in the performance levels shown by his side as they sit second in the League One table with an unbeaten record.

But he insisted there’s still room for improvement, with game control and rhythm two key areas he’s particularly keen to master over the weeks and months ahead.

Along with Ipswich, Pompey have managed to set the early pace without firing on all cylinders.

Their promotion credentials will once again be up for scrutiny today, when third-placed Plymouth rock up at Fratton Park.

A trip to Portman Road then follows on their first league game back after the international break.

Both games will require the Blues to be bang on the money.

But luckily for Pompey, Cowley knows there’s still more to come from his side – which should make Ipswich & Co respect the huge improvements already on show at Fratton Park this season after last term’s 10th-placed finish.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley Picture: Barry Zee

When asked by The News about his side’s start to the season, Cowley said: ‘I think it’s been a good start.

‘I’m pleased with the way it’s gone, particularly in terms of outcomes.

‘In terms of process, we’ve shown a good level of consistency, which the players deserve a lot of credit for.

‘But we know there’s still a lot of room for improvement – we spent a good part of our time on Thursday morning looking back on the (Burton) game on Tuesday trying to find ways of finding more control and more rhythm in games.

‘We’re pleased with how it’s gone but it’s always, for us, about finding ways to keep improving and keep evolving.

‘For us, we’re always looking for the 90-minute performance and in 15 years of management, we still haven’t found the perfect performance.

‘But we’ll continue to strive to do that.’

Despite searching for more from his players, Cowley said he couldn’t fault anyone for their performances so far.

He added: ‘It’s been good. Credit to the players – their mentality, their work ethic, their attitude towards their performance and trying to improve, it’s been excellent.