Portsmouth boss’ surprise criticism of players after battering Leyton Orient

John Mousinho branded his Pompey players ‘sloppy’ despite their Leyton Orient thrashing.
By Jordan Cross
Published 12th Aug 2023, 18:16 BST- 2 min read

The Blues boss was unhappy with what he saw from his men in the first half of the 4-0 romp at Brisbane Road.

But Mousinho was delighted with the attitude of the Blues after the break, as they produced a relentless display against the League Two champions.

Marlon Pack’s volley and Colby Bishop’s header put Pompey into the ascendancy, with the game not leaving their side’s grasp after the break.

A Omar Beckles own goal and Kusini Yengi penalty wrapped up the success to give Mousinho’s men their maiden League One win.

It also stretched their unbeaten run to 14 games across the end of last season and this one against Richie Wellens’ side.

Mousinho wasn’t pleased with what he saw early on, but felt there was more positivity as the afternoon progressed

He said: ‘Coming in 2-0 up having not played particularly well and being able to sort things out was pleasing.

Pompey boss John Mousinho at Leyton Orient today. Picture: Jason BrownPompey boss John Mousinho at Leyton Orient today. Picture: Jason Brown
‘Then the response from that in the second half was excellent, when we won that 2-0 as well.

‘I was slightly disappointed how we started the game. We weren’t brilliant and a bit sloppy.

In fairness to the lads they dug in and they didn’t let the home atmosphere against a side who were runaway winners in League Two get on top of them.’

‘We weren’t playing well but came in 2-0 up - then saw the game out really, really professionally. I thought we handled that really well.’

With Pompey’s opening goal coming from a corner, Mousinho was pleased to see his side threaten from set pieces once again.

That was a hallmark of his side at the end of last term - one he’s determined to see moving forward.

Mousinho added: ‘It was a really nice one from a set-piece.

I speak a lot about the fact we were a big threat from them at the end of last season.

They are important and Joe Prodomo puts a lot of work into them. They are important to us - they are key.’

