Pompey boss John Mousinho. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho believes Pompey’s transfer kitty will allow them to compete in the Championship.

The Blues boss admitted he will remain distanced from the finer details of transfer negotiations this summer - but his side will be able to hold their own after stepping up a division,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mousinho’s club are stepping up to a very different terrain next term when it comes to financial muscle of their opponents.

But the head coach doesn’t see a situation where his club are out of kilter with the outfits they will compete against.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s not something I get involved in, but I know the rough figures and we can compete.

‘I’m not completely shut off from it and if I want something I can just ask.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s not something I’m not allowed to see, but from my point of view it really helps when recruiting players where I can have a look at the list.

‘If there are four players on the list, we’ll do our work on them and I might prioritise them in order.

‘I might say I would be happy with any of those four and the club will then go and do their work on them. That’s good enough for me and I don’t have to get involved in any of that.’

Pompey are about to tackle a busy period with Mousinho admitting there will be another sizable overhaul of his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues boss has given an insight into how the recruitment work will operate in the months ahead.

He added: ‘The club are never going to bring a player to me that is going to blow the budget.

‘I have sometimes gone to the club with a player and asked if it is a realistic one. Sometimes it’s a yes and sometimes it’s a no.

‘We will know that, because Rich has his finger on the pulse in terms of how much these players want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Sometimes the wages are astronomical and I get told: “Great player, but forget about that one - that’s not one for us”.