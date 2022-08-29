Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window shuts at 11pm on Thursday, with the Blues keen to add to the 11 players already recruited this summer.

Cowley wants another attacking player to complement existing options which have helped fire his team to the top of League One.

The head coach is also weighing up strengthening his defence with another left-footed player.

Time is ticking on securing such signings, yet Cowley is optimistic Pompey can be successful in a late transfer-window dash.

He told The News: ‘I’m hopeful, really hopefully, of bringing in another attacking player.

‘I think an attacking player is really important, actually. I would like it. I would feel a lot happier if we could.

‘To have eight attacking players when you can use five subs would be really, really important.

Danny Cowley is hopeful that Pompey can succeed in the transfer market before Thursday night's deadline. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘At the moment we have three forwards and four wingers – so adding one other would really help us.

‘We are clear about what we’d like. Time will tell if we can do it, but I’m hopeful.

‘In an ideal world, you would take another pacy one that can go on the outside, that can cross, that can go on set-pieces.

‘Then you would take a number 10 that could allow you to be penetrative and then hard working against the ball. He can be the balance you need in some away games, giving you that nice flexibility.

‘But I don’t think we are in a position to do both, so we’ll probably have to find a compromise and the best option available to us, which would be one of them.

‘You always have to look at your group and ask what it looks like with one injury. So if the worst was to happen and the player was to get injured, what does that mean?

‘And we could easily be affected by injuries.’

Elsewhere in his squad, Cowley remains concerned over his defensive options in terms of left-footed players.

Denver Hume is expected to return in tomorrow night’s Pompey’s Papa John’s Trophy trip to Crawley (7.45pm) after six months out.

While Clark Roberton has recently come back after sidelined for four fixtures through injury.

Cowley added: ‘If Haji was to go out (on loan), which we anticipate, then ideally we’d like a left-footed centre-half – but there aren’t many in the market.

‘We do have Connor (Ogilvie), who is unbelievably flexible and can go and play centre-half, and we have a lot of confidence in that.

‘So perhaps another left-footed defender. Obviously Denver has had a long time out and is now working back to fitness, while Clark (Robertson) has had some challenges.

‘Therefore it would make sense to get one more.’

