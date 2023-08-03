That’s the view of Blues boss John Mousinho, as the controversial figure faces a Fratton Park ban for the season curtain-raiser on Saturday.

Barton has been slapped with a three-match stadium ban, after an incident against Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outspoken Scouser was sent off for protesting again a disallowed John Marquis goal, with reports he then had to be restrained after previously swearing at the match official.

That led to the 40-year-old picking up the ban and £3,000 fine, meaning he is not allowed near Pompey’s home this weekend.

Mousinho believes the occasion would’ve have benefitted from Barton’s presence, though he hopes it can offer some kind of advantage to his men.

He said: ‘I think it will be a sadder place (without Barton).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I always enjoy Joe’s company and he’s always been great to me.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton is banned from Pompey's Fratton Park on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

‘We’ve always had a great relationship.

‘I think it’s a less colourful place without him around, and I reckon a few of our fans would have liked to have seen him at Fratton Park.

‘Hopefully it’s good news for us and it pans out well, but I wouldn’t read too much into it. It’s just one of those things.’

Barton has courted controversy throughout his playing and managerial career, with a series of misdemeanours on his charge sheet down the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho explained his combustible reputation is not reflective of his encounters of the former Newcastle and Manchester City man, however.

He said: ‘That (his reputation) is certainly not my experience of him - and I’ve known him through a friend for a number of years now.

‘I’ve had nothing but good interactions with Joey and all of his coaching staff actually.