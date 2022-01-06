Portsmouth boss' verdict on prospect of transfer windfall after Michael Eisner lands $500m deal for sale of Topps

And the Pompey boss confirmed there has been no change to his budget, as a result of Michael Eisner seeing a $500m deal secured for the sale of Topps.

The Blues owner’s Tornante Company have secured a windfall, with the sports trading company being bought this week.

The Pompey boss was well aware of those developments, as he goes about reshaping his squad this month.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley is in the market for up to four new players, with a centre forward and right-sided centre-half the priorities.

But the head coach isn’t anticipating a significant change to the spending parameters he’s working to.

Cowley said: ‘We were aware of that (Topps being sold) and it’s fantastic that we’ve got owners who are successful.

‘I’m not a specialist in business, but I wouldn’t imagine it’s as straightforward as that unfortunately (he will get money to spend as a result of Topps being sold).

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner

‘So no, (there’s no indication the playing budget has changed), but the owners are supportive as ever.’

The sale of Topps will see the confectionery and gift card arms of the business, which generated revenues of $250m last year, retained by Tornante and their equity firm partners Madison Dearborn moving forward.

A deal to buy the business was secured for $385m in 2007, with Topps valued at $1.3bn went went public last April.

Cowley added: ‘The positive in that for us is they’ve shown in their career to date how successful their businesses have been.

‘Look at the job Michael did at Disney, look at the job they are currently doing.

‘I’m full of confidence they are going to be just as successful at Portsmouth Football Club in their tenure.

‘We’re respectful and they’ve been brilliant to us since the moment they came in.

‘I know how much this period has cost them going through Covid, redeveloping Fratton Park and buying Roko.

‘It’s for me to respect that. They are brilliant owners, no doubt.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron