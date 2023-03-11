Pompey boss John Mousinho shakes hands with his Sheffield Wednesday counterpart Darren Moore

But the Pompey boss was unhappy with how the leaders were allowed to break up play by referee Ben Toner after a first Fratton loss.

Mousinho stated he was pleased with the character of his players, as they went down to a 1-0 loss at Fratton Park.

It proved a full-blooded affair with Pompey more than holding their own against a powerful opponent.

And Mousinho felt his team deserved a return from the game against the leaders.

He said: ‘It was really frustrating.

‘We played well from the first minute to the last.

‘The effort levels were there, we know that.

‘It was a feisty encounter and we saw a lot of commitment from the boys.

‘Ultimately I thought we were unlucky not to get at least a point from the game.

‘They clearly had a plan to kill the game and waste time.

‘There’s no problem with Sheffield Wednesday doing that, but a bit more of a problem with how the refereeing unit dealt with it.’

Josh Windass’ 11th-minute goal made the difference and gave Sheffield Wednesday a lead to defend.

That they did impressively, restricting Pompey to bits and pieces but little in the way of clearcut chances.

Mousinho felt the gap in quality when it came to making the most of the few openings in the game was telling.

He said: ‘Maybe there was that final bit of quality which separated the two sides.

‘When Sheffield Wednesday had their chance they put it in the net.

‘We got a few good crossing opportunities in the final third, we couldn’t quite take advantage of the positions we got in.