And the head coach has revealed his delight at the number of arrivals so far through the doors at Fratton Park.

The Blues have announced five signings since the market’s opening on Wednesday. Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee and Terry Devlin were announced just 48 hours into the window, while Anthony Scully was unveiled as the Blues’ newest recruit on Friday evening.

And Mousinho has revealed his pleasure in completing business early with Pompey’s pre-season set to get under way next Monday.

He told The News: ‘We’re really, really pleased with where we’ve got to and really pleased with the business that we’ve managed to transact so far.

‘I’m quite excited to actually bring those five names in and they’re all players we’ve been tracking so far and thankfully we’ve been able to get them done and over the line fairly early.

‘I know everyone wants the business done early and we’re trying as best we can. There’s some we were able to do last week and there’s more we’re working on this week and more will definitely come later in the window. But to get five that early, we’re really thrilled.

‘We sat down straight down after the end of the window in January and looked at what our squad would look like at the back end of the season and we tried to target the positions we’d lose players. For example the five loans we knew we would have to replace and we had a few out of contract as well.

John Mousinho.

‘It was really easy for us to at least start to shape what the squad would look like at the back end of the season and because we’ve done a lot of background work in the recruitment department, we were able to move what we thought was pretty quickly.

‘We know there is still a huge amount of work to do but so far we’re hopefully reaping the rewards of all the hard work.’

Pompey have been one of the busiest sides in League One in the early knockings of this summer’s transfer window.

However, Mousinho revealed there are no imminent arrivals but insisted a couple are still in the works.

He added: ‘I don’t think there’s anything that’s imminent but we are working on a couple. If we can get them over the line this week then that’s great but certainly still all hands to the pump and we are still looking to bring players in that’s for sure.

‘We know we’re not done yet and we’ve been very busy working to make sure that come the start of pre-season we’ll have as many bodies through the door as possible.