News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Portsmouth boss won't rule out potential move for ex-Manchester United man - despite arrival of reported Sheffield Wednesday target

John Mousinho insists Pompey's interest in Di’Shon Bernard is ‘not necessarily’ over.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 12th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The Blues moved to strengthen the centre of defence by snapping up the highly-regard Regan Poole on Monday evening.

The former Manchester United man appeared to be the alternative for Bernard, who remains away on Gold Cup duty with Jamaica and not presently contemplating his domestic future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Certainly the signing of Poole has been well received, with the Blues – and former club Lincoln – expecting him to head to the Championship this summer.

Most Popular

But Mousinho wouldn’t rule out following up their long-running pursuit of Bernard.

He told The News: ‘It’s not necessarily the end of our interest Di’Shon.

‘Regan strengthens us significantly in that department and not to rule it out – but it probably changes the landscape of what we are looking for as we go forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We have ticked that box in this pre-season and got someone who probably, for all intents and purposes, we thought was going to go to the Championship.

Regan Poole has arrived at Pompey - but John Mousinho also won't rule out a move for Di'Shon Bernard. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesRegan Poole has arrived at Pompey - but John Mousinho also won't rule out a move for Di'Shon Bernard. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Regan Poole has arrived at Pompey - but John Mousinho also won't rule out a move for Di'Shon Bernard. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We possibly don't need any more defenders, but if Di’Shon came up it would be a conversation we’d have internally.

‘At the moment it’s not something that has become a possibility for us, but I think we’ll just keep it flexible.

‘Don’t rule it out, if Di’Shon came to us tomorrow and said he was willing to sign we would have a good look at it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I don’t necessarily think we have the answer for you on what that would look like, but I don’t think we’d dismiss it straight away.’

Poole was club captain at Lincoln in the second half of the season and operated either in the centre of defence or right wing-back.

And Pompey were delighted to capture him amid reported interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City.

He added: ‘Regan was available and when you are looking at those sort of players – top-end free transfers who are available when we thought it was slightly beyond us - we wanted to take what's in front of us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We targeted Regan a very long time ago and probably thought he had gone by us in the meantime, but for him to come back on the table, we are really, really happy with.

‘It was a no-brainer for us to do the deal when he became available.’

Related topics:John MousinhoManchester UnitedSheffieldPompeyPortsmouth