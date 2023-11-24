Huge Portsmouth hope’s promise to make statement live on national TV tonight

The Portsmouth favourite tops the bill on TNT Sports tonight - and is out to make a statement on national TV.

Portsmouth's Mark Chamberlain is out to make a statement on TNT Sports tonight. Pic: Getty.

Mark Chamberlain has vowed to make a big impact as he tops the bill at the home of British boxing tonight.

The Waterlooville banger steps out live on TNT Sports this evening as the main event for the first time in his unbeaten 13-fight career.

Chamberlain puts his IBF European lightweight title on the line against Latvian Artjoms Ramlavs at the York Hall in London’s Bethnal Green.

The 24-year-old is out to make another powerful impression on the channel which was formerly BT Sport, after ending nine of his contests early with his concussive power.

The former Team Wiseman amateur is taking the prospect of topping the bill firmly in his stride, but is out to make his mark as one of the brightest of the city’s exciting wave of pro boxers.

Chamberlain said: ‘I feel great and ready to put on a good performance.

‘It’s nothing new to me being on TV, but what is new is headlining.

‘I wouldn’t say there’s extra pressure there because I don’t let the pressure get to me, but I’m ready so let’s go.

‘I’d say he’s the best opponent so far on paper. He’s had 18 fights lost two and won of those he was robbed.

‘So I never overlook any opponent and I don’t take it easy in the gym.

‘They are all here to take my title, but I’m quite confident we’ll break him down and I’ll be the first man to stop him.’

Chamberlain yesterday weighed comfortably inside the 135lb lightweight limit, tipping the scales at 133.5lb.

Ramlavs came in at 134lb, with the former England Boxing elite champion sensing his southpaw opponent struggled to make weight.

Chamberlain has no qualms about taking on an opponent who leads with his right hand and doesn’t anticipate Ramlav’s style causing any issues.

He added: ‘To be honest, he looked a little bit hungry. I was going go give him a Jaffa Cake!

‘I think he was a super-featherweight, but, to be honest he looked like he was struggling to make lightweight. We’ll see, though.

‘He’s a southpaw. As an amateur I’ve boxed southpaws, but don’t think I have as a pro.

‘I grew up with my brother boxing him for years and years, and he’s a southpaw. So southpaw sparring isn’t anything new to me.