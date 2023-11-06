News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth braced for mixed news over injured pair as they count the cost of FA Cup shock at Chesterfield

Pompey are waiting to learn the full extent of their double injury blow in the embarrassing FA Cup defeat at Chesterfield.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 6th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
Regan Poole was forced off in the 11th minute at Chesterfield after sustaining a twisted knee. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImagesRegan Poole was forced off in the 11th minute at Chesterfield after sustaining a twisted knee. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages
The Blues lost both Regan Poole and Tino Anjorin in the opening 44 minutes of Sunday’s televised defeat at the National League leaders.

Poole twisted his knee after being outmuscled by Will Grigg in the 11th minute, to be replaced as the right-sided centre-half by Sean Raggett.

While Anjorin pulled up with a hamstring issue after attempting to close down a Spireites player shortly before half-time.

And John Mousinho expects it will be mixed news over their injuries during the next 24 hours.

He told The News: ‘I think Regan is okay, he twisted his knee but then came and sat on the bench.

‘The only disappointing part of that is he (Will Grigg) should have been offside. The linesman slipped and thought it was 90 per cent offside and for some reason didn’t give it.

‘Regan got a bit of a nudge and twisted his knee, it doesn’t seem like it’s too bad, but we'll have to take stock of it over the next couple of days and see how it is.

‘He came out, he’s walking, he’s not on crutches or anything like that, so hopefully he’s fine.

‘Tino has done his hamstring. We’ve got him on a crutch just to make sure he doesn't put too much pressure through his hamstring.

‘We don’t know the full extent of either of them yet, we’ll have a look at both injuries today and go from there.’

Pompey face Leyton Orient in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Tuesday night (7pm), with the players obviously not considered.

