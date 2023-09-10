Portsmouth buoyed by timely double injury boost ahead of tough month of fixtures against Derby, Barnsley and Lincoln
September sees John Mousinho’s fifth-placed side face Derby, Barnsley, Lincoln and Wigan, three of which are away from Fratton Park.
However, there is positive news on Kusini Yengi and Anthony Scully in their battle to return to first-team duty.
Yengi was meant to be out for two months after suffering ligament damage to his right ankle when Christian Saydee landed on him during training last month.
However, the Australian striker is now expected to be back running outside on grass in the coming week as he closes in on returning ahead of schedule.
That represents the next hurdle before progressing to full training and declaring himself available for Blues selection.
Nonetheless, Pompey are encouraged by the recovery of a player who netted four times in his opening three appearances during an impressive start to his south-coast career.
Meanwhile, concerns over Scully’s knee complaint have been alleviated after seeking a second opinion following scans.
The Wigan recruit has missed the last three matches having been playing through the pain with a niggling issue.
Although never regarded as a medium-term problem, Pompey still felt the need to consult a second surgeon over the ongoing knee injury.
However, they have been heartened by the second diagnosis and will now step up Scully’s rehabilitation aimed at a September first-team return.
Certainly the former West Ham man is expected to be absent from the trip to Derby (September 16), while Barnsley (September 19) may be too soon.
Yet forthcoming fixtures against former clubs Lincoln (September 23) and Wigan (September 30) are, at this stage, more realistic for his comeback.
Elsewhere, Tom Lowery is continuing to progress with his recovery from knee ligament damage, while Josh Dockerill remains out for the season with ACL damage to his right knee.