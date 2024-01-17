The left-back has made 31 appearances since arriving in January 2022

Denver Hume is attracting League One and League Two interest as the clock ticks down on his Pompey career.

Yet his anticipated Fratton Park departure is expected to go through towards the end of the January transfer window.

With six months remaining on his contract, the Blues are open to a permanent departure or a loan switch for the former £200,000 purchase from Sunderland.

Pompey have been attempting to offload Hume since last summer, when Grimsby and Swindon were among interested parties, yet he has stayed at Fratton Park.

Denver Hume is attracting interest in this transfer window. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImage

However, there’s growing confidence on the south coast that the left-back will finally bring his nightmare two years to an end this January.

Chief executive Andy Cullen told The News: ‘The situation with Denver is ongoing. It’s in the interests of everybody to try to resolve that towards the end of the window.

‘There are some options that are being presented and we’re trying to see if we can all make that work.

‘It has to be right for Denver, it has to be right for the football club, if that happens we will all work together to make that work.

‘There are some options, there’s some interest from clubs, but it’s about being right for everybody to make it work. It would be wrong for me to say it’s this club or that club interested.

‘As much as it’s about the club, it’s about Denver and what’s best for him and the next stage of his career.

‘He is out of contract at the end of the season anyway, but he's keen to play football now.’

Hume has made two appearances this season, both in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, while has been included in just one league squad.

Boss John Mousinho has often praised the professionalism of the 27-year-old, yet it has long been obvious there is no future for him at Fratton Park.