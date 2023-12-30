The summer signing and former Peterborough United loanee has received backing from the Pompey boss.

John Mousinho has launched a powerful defence of Will Norris after the keeper faced a fan backlash at Exeter.

And the Pompey boss believes it’s unfair for the outstanding keeper to be made a scapegoat for the disappointing 0-0 draw at St James Park.

Norris’ distribution was under the spotlight after an uncharacteristic evening with the ball at his feet in Devon, on a night of frustration.

Mousinho acknowledged the 30-year-old was below the high levels he’s set himself this season, in a campaign where his ball-playing ability has been central to Pompey’s success. But the head coach pointed to the 12th clean sheet of the campaign from the Burnley signing, that he carried out his fundamental duties.

And when it came to the Blues’ shortcomings on the front foot, they were collectively below the levels required against Gary Caldwell’s side.

Mousinho said: ‘Will’s been brilliant this season and I think everyone would agree he’s been one of our best performers across the board. Not only has he changed the way we’ve played in terms of distribution, but he’s also kept quite a few clean sheets and we have the best defence in the league - which is pleasing.

‘A big part of it is on the ball and what he creates for us. We naturally expect that of Will and if he doesn’t hit those heights, yes, there will be frustration.

‘Will is first and foremost a keeper and kept a clean sheet. The distribution and quality from everyone I felt could have been better.

‘It wouldn’t be fair to pick Will out, to be honest. We did all the things we needed to do to keep a clean sheet away from home. The work rate was there didn’t pull out of tackles and the energy was there in the second half. It was an issue with the quality throughout the 11 and, to an extent, the subs that came on.