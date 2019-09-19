Tom Naylor has paid tribute to former Burton team-mate Kelvin Maynard.

The 32-year-old was gunned down and killed in his car in Amsterdam yesterday.

Police in Holland are appealing for witnesses as they search for two suspects who they say escaped on a black scooter.

Maynard was playing for Dutch non-league side Alphense Boys following spells with the likes of Volendam and Emmen during his career.

Naylor shared a dressing room with the right-back following his arrival at the Pirellia Stadium in November 2014.

Despite tearing his ACL and being ruled out of the 2015-16 season for the Brewers, the Pompey captain said the defender always had a smile on his face.

Pompey captain Tom Naylor

Naylor said: ‘I went into the physio room and Marcus Harness (who also played with Maynard at Burton) showed me the news.

‘I’m shocked really. He was at Burton under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and I got on well with him to be fair.

‘I know he was from Holland and everything and he was a very nice guy.

‘He did his ACL and was out for the season. But he still always had a smile on his face and was a very good lad.

‘I was shocked when I found out. I obviously don’t know what the whole story is but it is a big loss and I feel sorry for his family and friends.’