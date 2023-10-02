Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However, John Mousinho is presently ruling out a permanent move for the 22-year-old free agent.

The Blues have allowed Martin to train with them since Tuesday last week after learning the youngster had relocated to the area to be with his girlfriend, who lives in Warblington.

The ex-Barnsley and Doncaster loanee is on the look-out for a new club having been released by Norwich in the summer.

He made 16 appearances for the Canaries, including five substitute outings in the Premier League, after graduating from the Academy.

Pompey’s wing options have recently been hit following injury to Anthony Scully, who will undergo a knee operation this week and is not expected back until the New Year.

But Mousinho insists Martin is not an option, despite his ongoing training-ground presence.

Pompey’s boss told The News: ‘Josh Martin has been in training with us, his girlfriend lives locally so it has been a really good opportunity for him to come in.

‘He came in on Tuesday last week and will be with us this week as well.

‘At the moment we’re not looking to add anything to the squad, so it’s great for Josh to be in and train and we will obviously monitor the situation here if anything changes with our squad.

‘He’s a really, really good young lad, obviously a good player, but at the moment we are happy with where we are as a squad.

‘He’s a very skilful, inside winger, not an out-and-out traditional winger. He’s very, very good with the ball at his feet, a good finisher, he’s had really good experience at this level and played in the Premier League.

‘Josh is a really talented footballer and that shows in his past career.’

Martin spent last season on loan at Barnsley, making 23 appearances and scoring three times.

However, he started just two League One matches and didn’t play beyond February for the Tykes.

Mousinho added: ‘Both sides are very open and happy about the situation, it’s great for Josh to come in and train.

‘At the minute with the squad we are happy with where we are, so we’re not looking to make any more signings.