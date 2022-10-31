And chairman Michael Eisner has pledged the reconstructed away end will stay true to the 123-year-old ground’s image.

Work has this morning commenced on the final phase of their Fratton upgrade, pencilled in for completion in early 2024.

The Milton End will be rebuilt to create a 3,200 all-seater, introducing an additional 400 seats, including 32 disabled seats.

Work has actually been brought forward from May 2023, with PMC Construction well ahead of schedule with the ongoing project.

And Eisner is adamant the new Milton End will possess a nod to the past to fit in with Fratton Park’s look.

He told The News: ‘I love architecture, you will find when we do the Milton End there will be a bow to Frogmore Road in the Elizabethan look.