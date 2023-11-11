News you can trust since 1877
LIVE Portsmouth 0 Charlton Athletic 0: Action underway at Fratton Park

Pompey aim to make it 27 games unbeaten - but will have to break their Charlton Athletic hoodoo to do so at Fratton Park.

By Jordan Cross
Published 11th Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 15:10 GMT
Welcome to Fratton Park ahead of this afternoon's clash with Charlton Athletic.

We'll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it's kick-by-kick commnentary from 3pm against the Addicks, as the leaders bid to cement their place at the top of League One.

LIVE Portsmouth v Charlton Athletic

15:18 GMT

16

Lane almost robs Edun and breaks clear but the Charlton man recovers. At the other end Leaburn powers into the box but unleashes a shot high and wide.

15:15 GMT

13

More decent build-up from Pompey but Rafferty this time overhits his cross

15:13 GMT

11

Positive run from Kamara but overhits his cross.

15:13 GMT

10

Lovely through ball from Shaughnessy and Sparkes just gets to the byline but Maynard-Brewer claims his cross.

15:11 GMT

08

Another fierce cross from the lively Lane flashes across goal - no blue shirt can get the final touch.

15:10 GMT

07

'We always win at Fratton Park' sing the away fans.

15:09 GMT

06

Raking 60-yard ball from Norris to Sparkes, but the defender is offside. Norris fuming with his team-mate!

15:07 GMT

5

Campbell angles a shot at Norris from 20 yards.

15:04 GMT

CHANCE

Thump from Robertston pushed away followed by a handball penalty shout not given.

15:03 GMT

00

Charlton get the game underway

